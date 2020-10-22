Austin Film Festival begins virtually with streamed film premieres, panels

A still from writer and director Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer’s film “The Catch,” which will premiere at the festival on October 22, 2020 (Courtesy Kelly Lafargue)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 27th annual Austin Film Festival will begin completely virtual Thursday through next week, using platforms like Zoom and Eventive to stream events including film premieres, interviews with creators and writer conferences.

The festival will go from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29 and run viewers anywhere from $30 to $200 to watch the different events, according to the festival’s website. Features will include film premieres such as director Maureen Bharoocha’s film “Golden Arm” as well as panels with industry creatives including Akilah Green, Bill Hader, Damon Lindelof and Chuck Hayward.

“While we were initially hopeful to try to host a hybrid event, we made the shift to purely virtual during the summer,” festival marketing director Kelly Lafargue said in an email. “We’re excited and confident that this year’s Festival—while it might have a different look, will still be all the things that our audience has grown to love about AFF.”

The film and television industries are facing major changes as the pandemic continues. Roughly a quarter of American movie theaters are closed. While movies like Disney’s “Mulan” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” move to streaming services, other movies that do play in Theatres such as Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” experience limited box office revenue. In television, shows including FX’s “Atlanta” are either having their production delayed or are just now resuming production in the case of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead.”

For more information on virtual badges and how to support the Austin Film Festival, you can visit its website.