Austin Film Festival announces inaugural Enderby Entertainment Filmmaking Fellowship Award and Jury Advisory Program

AUSTIN (Austin Film Festival) – Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing the writers’ contributions to film, television, theater, and new media, announced today the launch of their inaugural Enderby Entertainment Filmmaking Fellowship Award, as well as their inaugural Jury Advisory Program.

For years, AFF has provided guidance and fellowship opportunities for writers through their vaunted Script Competitions. Now, through their Film Competition, the Festival is delighted to extend these opportunities and evolve their partnership with Enderby by providing the Filmmaking Fellowship Award, available to Narrative and Student Short Film Competition entrants.

“We’re honored to continue to nurture upcoming filmmakers and creative talent through this fellowship with the Austin Film Festival. This award is designed to give candidates first-hand experience in global production and development, independent filmmaking, and distribution strategy to help build a solid foundation for young filmmakers starting out in the business. We can’t wait to see the applicants for this inaugural year, and even though we’re all in a unique situation with this global pandemic, we will look to make it the best possible experience,” said Rick Dugdale, President and CEO of Enderby. The award will provide the winner with a trip including covered travel and lodging to Enderby’s Los Angeles offices, career guidance, and the opportunity to shadow executives and filmmakers on-site.

(Austin Film Festival)

AFF also announced their Jury Advisory Program, which will facilitate advisory opportunities across all nine of their competition categories. Each selected Jury Winner per category and at least one additional selected in-competition filmmaker per competition category will have the opportunity for advisory sessions with members of the AFF jury, including the exciting industry heavyweights already signed on to participate. AFF is delighted to welcome jury representatives from illustrious companies such as Pixar Animation Studios, ESPN Films, Participant, Powderkeg, Stage 13, Sony Pictures Animation, Rain Management Group, Writ-Large, and Verve.

“It’s a great joy even in these times to see amazing companies come aboard with such enthusiasm to support the next generation of talented filmmakers,” said Senior Film Program Director Casey Baron. Powderkeg’s VP of Development Kesila Childers has returned to judge for the second year in a row, “We are continually impressed with the level of talent AFF attracts and are excited to connect with the selected filmmakers to help them crystallize their vision and further define their voice,” she said.

“There is certainly a spectre of uncertainty upon our entire industry, so the opportunity for filmmakers to look forward to the prospect of a magical experience with the team at Enderby or insightful conversations with our fantastic Jury members are initiatives we’re very excited to launch. We look forward to bringing back old friends and welcoming new partners very soon,” said the programmer.

More information on the fellowship award and jury program can be found at www.austinfilmfestival.com.