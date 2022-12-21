AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone was talking about or taking a trip to Austin in 2022. We’re not just talking about the bachelorette parties either. Word got out to Hollywood and the capital city became a hub for big names, big films and other nationally talked about stories.
Here’s a look at the biggest moments from 2022.
Queen Eye in Austin
Netflix’s reality series “Queer Eye” returned for its sixth season at the start of 2022 and it was all about Texas. “Can you believe?” The Fab Five sparked a new outlook for a dance instructor at the Broken Spoke, A University of Texas alumna and trans athlete and doctor that helped the Black community during the pandemic.
SXSW 2022
The stars were in Texas for the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in March and made statements when it comes to Texas politics. Anne Hathaway wore a purse, which featured the transgender flag, that caught fans’ eyes at the event. “You know, I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now,” said artist Lizzo during a keynote speech at SXSW. Artists making an appearance to promote their work during the festival included Austin’s Sandra Bullock and Glen Powell to Gabby Giffords and Dolly Parton, just to name a few.
Moody Center opens
The start-of-the-art multi-purpose arena opened in April 2022 giving fans a new spot to watch their favorite artists and sports. Moody topped Billboard Magazine’s list of highest-grossing venues in the world. The arena welcomed over 100,000 fans during Harry Styles’ six sold-out “Love On Tour” performances and hosted world-renowned names like George Strait & Willie Nelson, Justin Bieber, Eagles, Kendrick Lamar and more.
Cyber Rodeo at Texas Gigafactory
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk opened the doors to the new factory in Del Valle in April to 15,000 of his closest friends. It was an invite-only event bringing together Tesla fans from all over the world. Elon Musk, Tesla Bot, Gary Clark Jr., Harrison Ford and Bevo made an appearance at the event.
Jared Padalecki Crash
The Austin resident was hurt in a crash in April. The “Supernatural” and “Walker” actor wrote on Twitter “I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”
Austin stars spotted at 2022 Met Gala
The Super Bowl of fashion returned to its usual night in May. Austin born stars, along with former and current Austin residents walked the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute including Ciara, Elon Musk, Tom Ford, Kacey Musgraves, Dakota Johnson, Conan Gray and Emma Stone.
Texas ties to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
One of the most talked about trials of the year involved Texas. Before actor Amber Heard got her start, she grew up in Manor, Texas right outside Austin. The “Aquaman” star attended St. Michael’s Catholic Academy before she would later drop out of high school. Although Elon Musk did not testify, the Austin resident billionaire was brought up multiple times throughout the trial. Heard dated Musk for nearly a year after her divorce with Depp in 2016.
Big boost for Austin actor in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise reprised his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the ‘Top Gun’ sequel. He returns to the naval flight academy to train a new class of pilots. One of them is bad-boy pilot Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin, played by Austin native Glen Powell.
Sandra Bullock considers taking a break from acting
“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Bullock told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” The 57-year-old actor shared thoughts on the future of her career while discussing the success of her film “The Lost City.” Bullock’s career includes nearly 50 films over a 35 year span.
Matthew McConaughey urges Congress to come together on gun reform
The Uvalde native and Austin resident visited Capitol Hill to press lawmakers on gun measures following the Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children in his hometown.
Texas university to offer new Harry Styles course
Texas State University is slated to offer “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity” in the spring 2023 semester, according to the course professor. It’s not the only university course on a pop icon in the state. The University of Texas at Austin offered a course in the fall looking into the big discography of Swift.
Meryl Streep honors Robert De Niro at expensive Texas Gala
Meryl Streep and film critic Leonard Maltin joined Robert De Niro in helping the Harry Ransom Center celebrate 65 years of work in September. The center honored De Niro for his dedication with a new endowment called “The De Niro Curator Film.” In 2006, De Niro donated his own collection of film-related materials. The collection includes books, scripts, costumes, interviews, photographs and videotapes.
Austin model alleged she had an affair with Adam Levine
University of Texas at Austin graduate Sumner Stroh, 23, posted a video on her social media in September claiming to have had a relationship with the Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine.
F1 United States Grand Prix
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas always draws a crowd, especially A-list celebrities. Here’s a round-up of stars spotted in the capital city for F1 weekend.
Former Texas Longhorn gets shoutout from Carrie Underwood
Former Texas Longhorn kicker, Cameron Dicker, was called to play for the Los Angeles Chargers during Week Nine and missed a Carrie Underwood concert in Austin. It was well worth it because he kicked the game-winning field goal to help lead the Chargers to victory against the Falcons.
At the concert, Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini revealed the 2023 CMT Music Awards will be held Sunday, April 2 in Austin.
In the upcoming year, Austin could see more celebrity sightings, film premieres, popular acts touring and of course, more McConaughey.