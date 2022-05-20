AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is known for its vibrant music scene.
The capital city is beating again with the sounds of music almost everywhere you go. The pandemic forced artists to push back or cancel in-person shows. Artists are ready to get back in front of fans, and Austin is reaping the benefits.
Here are some of the biggest shows you can look forward to this summer:
May
- May 19-20 – Eagles at Moody Center
- May 20 – Aly & AJ at Emo’s Austin
- May 20 – Phoebe Bridgers at Moody Amphitheater
- May 20 – Smokey Robinson at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park
- May 20 – Rex Orange County at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- May 21-22 – Bleachers at Stubb’s
- May 21 – Bright Eyes at Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
- May 22 – Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band at Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
- May 25 – Lukas Nelson at Stubb’s
- May 25 – Jack White at Moody Center
- May 26 – DJ Jazzy Jeff at The MoHawk-Austin
- May 27-28 – Willie Nelson & Family at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
- May 31 – Andy Grammer at Paramount Theatre
June
- June 2 – Nelly at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park
- June 2 – Jack Ingram at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
- June 3 – Dwight Yoakam at Round Rock Amp
- June 8 – Machine Gun Kelly at Moody Center
- June 10 – Porter Robinson, Lane 8 & Fletcher at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- June 11 – Jimmy Buffett at Moody Center
- June 13 – Backstreet Boys at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- June 13 – Jesse McCartney at Emo’s Austin
- June 17 – Léon at Scoot Inn
- June 22 – Andrea Bocelli at Moody Center
- June 24 – 5 Seconds of Summer at Moody Amphitheater
July
- July 8 – Mandy Moore at Paramount Theatre
- July 11 – Banks at Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
- July 15 – Brandi Carlile at Moody Amphitheater
- July 15 – Purity Ring at Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
- July 19 – Dirty Heads at Moody Amphitheater
- July 21 – King Princess at Stubb’s
- July 21 – Kendrick Lamar at Moody Center
- July 22 – James Taylor at Moody Center
- July 30 – Third Eye Blind at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
August
- August 4 – Big Time Rush at Moody Amphitheater
- August 5 – Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- August 5 – Coin at Stubb’s
- August 6 – Leon Bridges at Moody Center
- August 11 – Hillsong United & Lauren Daigle at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- August 12 – Father John Misty at Moody Amphitheater
- August 12-13 – Midland at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
- August 19 – ODESZA at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- August 20 – Gary Allan at Round Rock Amp
- August 20 – Incubus with Sublime at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- August 20 – The Lumineers at Moody Center
- August 21 – Kevin Gates at Moody Amphitheater
- August 25 – OneRepublic at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- August 25 – Swedish House Mafia at Moody Center
- August 27 – Jack Johnson at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
- August 31 – Lany at Germania Insurance Amphitheater (Circuit of the Americas)
This list is subject to change.