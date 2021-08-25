Austin City Limits giving away 1-day tickets to people who get vaccinated at Friday clinic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits is giving away free one-day tickets to the festival to people who choose to get vaccinated at an event Friday at Q2 Stadium.

The festival announced on social media Wednesday it is partnering with VaxTogetherAustin, Austin FC and Walgreens to make the vaccine deal happen.

The one-day tickets will be for weekend one of the festival (Oct. 1-3), and they will be offered to those who pre-register and get vaccinated on Friday at the stadium in north Austin. Vaccine recipients can also choose which date that weekend they’d like to attend the festival.

As for the vaccines offered, people who sign up have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, either the first or second dose of Pfizer and the Moderna second dose. The first dose for Moderna will NOT be offered, and no third doses or booster shots will be given out either.

Vaccinations are free, and you must bring photo identification.

The deal only applies to the first 1,000 people to sign up in advance and show up. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Founder of VaxTogetherAustin Sharon Cohan told KXAN Wednesday evening all 1,000 spots are filled up.

This comes after ACL organizers announced earlier this month it will require proof of vaccination or a negative test from attendees to enter to the festival.

Learn more about the event and what you should bring with you online here.