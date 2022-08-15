AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Black Pumas announced it’s taking back from touring for the remainder of the year.

The Austin band shared the news with fans Monday in a social media post.

“We have made the difficult decision to press pause and step away from touring for the rest of the year,” said the band.

The announcement comes after several canceled festival appearances. The band has been going nonstop since it landed success in 2019.

The six-time Grammy-nominated band thanked fans for the success and “career milestones” over the years.

The post does not indicate a split for the band. However, guitarist Adrian Quesada released “Boleros Psicodélicos” project this summer. He’s set to perform the new music during Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Weekend 1 begins Oct. 7-9.