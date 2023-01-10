Dayglow performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dayglow, a 23-year-old alternative indie artist based in Austin, is taking the stage of The Tonight Show later this week.

He made the announcement on Instagram Monday.

“Can’t believe I’m playing live on @fallontonight this Friday ❤️ Tune into NBC at 11:35 ET to watch me play music professionally and commercially!!!!! YES!!!!!” the post said.

Dayglow, whose actual name is Sloan Struble, is originally from Fort Worth but moved to Austin and refers to it as his hometown, per a post from November announcing a “hometown show” at Stubb’s.

Dayglow’s first album “Fuzzybrain” was released in 2018 and he’s grown in popularity since. He currently has over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival, and was featured on Austin City Limits Radio.

The Tonight Show airs on KXAN at 10:35 p.m. Central Time each weeknight. Catch Dayglow’s performance on Friday.