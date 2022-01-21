Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, among others on Rodeo Austin’s 2022 concert lineup

LEFT: Ashley McBryde performs Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP), RIGHT: The Academy of Country Music hosts a free all star concert for fans as the country music artist Scotty McCreery (New Artist of the Year Nominee) performs at the ACM Fremont Street Experience on Friday, Mar. 30, 2012, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin on Friday released its concert lineup for this year, featuring artists like Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Ryan Bingham.

The 2022 ProRodeo & Concert Series will take place across 15 dates in March. Tickets for the shows start at $30 and go on sale next Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online.

Here’s the full list of performers:

March 12 – Aaron Watson

March 13 – La Energia Norteña

March 14 – Walk the Moon

March 15 – Ryan Bingham

March 16 – Melissa Etheridge

March 17 – Chris Janson

March 18 – Josh Ward

March 19 – Ashley McBryde

March 20 – Oak Ridge Boys

March 21 – Josh Abbott Band

March 22 – Scotty McCreery

March 23 – TBA

March 24 – Robert Earl Keen

March 25 – Carly Pearce

March 26 – Kevin Fowler

After being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic for two years, Rodeo Austin announced in May 2021 it would be returning this March 12-26.

Rodeo Austin is a not-for-profit that raises millions of dollars for Texas kids, according to its website. Since it began in 1938, the event has given out $8 million in scholarships to Texas students.