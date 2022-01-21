Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, among others on Rodeo Austin’s 2022 concert lineup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodeo Austin on Friday released its concert lineup for this year, featuring artists like Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Ryan Bingham.
The 2022 ProRodeo & Concert Series will take place across 15 dates in March. Tickets for the shows start at $30 and go on sale next Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online.
Here’s the full list of performers:
- March 12 – Aaron Watson
- March 13 – La Energia Norteña
- March 14 – Walk the Moon
- March 15 – Ryan Bingham
- March 16 – Melissa Etheridge
- March 17 – Chris Janson
- March 18 – Josh Ward
- March 19 – Ashley McBryde
- March 20 – Oak Ridge Boys
- March 21 – Josh Abbott Band
- March 22 – Scotty McCreery
- March 23 – TBA
- March 24 – Robert Earl Keen
- March 25 – Carly Pearce
- March 26 – Kevin Fowler
After being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic for two years, Rodeo Austin announced in May 2021 it would be returning this March 12-26.
Rodeo Austin is a not-for-profit that raises millions of dollars for Texas kids, according to its website. Since it began in 1938, the event has given out $8 million in scholarships to Texas students.