Armadillo Christmas Bazaar canceled for 2020, new shopping service will launch online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in its 45-year history, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar will not be held as an in-person event.

On Monday, the Bazaar announced that in lieu of an in-person event, it will launch the Armadillo Art Concierge, an online curated shop and personal shopper concierge services.

The service will allow customers to contact and transact with independent artists and craft-makers and offerings will be updated weekly, the Bazaar says.

“While we’ll miss the festive tradition of dancing in the aisles to live music while shopping and discovering art, the Armadillo Art Concierge opens the door to reach people across the nation,” said Bazaar producer Anne Johnson. “We welcome and encourage shoppers to keep the spirit alive and bring a little Armadillo joy home for Christmas and every other day of the year.”

Customers can visit the Armadillo Art Concierge on its website.