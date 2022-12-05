ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Mickey Guyton, a country music artist who was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, was named TIME’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The TIME article highlights Guyton’s big performances of the year, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and hosting PBS’s July 4 celebration.

Guyton was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music award for female vocalist in 2016, and her accolades have grown since.

She was the first Black female nominee in a country category at the Grammys in 2020 for her song “Black Like Me,” her website says. This year, she picked up three nominations; best country solo performance and best country song for “Remember Her Name” and best country album.

“Black Like Me” was released in June 2020 and named one of the top 10 songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and the Associated Press.

Guyton was also honored as Country Music Television’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2021.

The album “Remember Her Name” was released in September 2021 and featured by The New York Times, The New Yorker, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly and more, Guyton’s website reads.