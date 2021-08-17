Another big winner: Dripping Springs resident wins $1M from July drawing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in as many days, a local resident claimed a seven-figure Texas Lottery prize.

A Dripping Springs resident, who requested to remain anonymous, claimed a $1 million prize in a Mega Millions lottery drawing for July 27. The ticket had all five white ball numbers correct, 2-35-36-54-64, but it didn’t match the Mega Ball number of 11. When all five white numbers are correct, but not the Mega Ball, the second-tier prize is $1 million. All numbers need to be matched to win the jackpot.

The ticket was bought at a Circle K convenience store at 4600 W. William Cannon Dr. in Austin. Tickets are valid for 180 days after the date of the drawing.

Lottery officials announced Monday that an Austin resident claimed a $5 million top prize on the “$5 Million Fortune” scratch ticket game.