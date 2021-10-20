Angelina Jolie hooks the internet with lip cuff made by Austin jeweler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Angelina Jolie can pull off anything on the red carpet. This week she did just that with a striking gold lip cuff that hooked the internet with her signature pout.

But what is on Angelina’s chin?

The actress attended the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles Monday while donning the eye-catching 14k accessory. The cuff was designed by Austin-based jeweler Nina Berenato. The piece is fitting for Jolie, who likes to go for a head turning look on the carpet. It’s also fitting for her role in Eternals portraying the fictional warrior “Thena.”

Lip jewelry dates back to ancient civilizations with roots tied to tribal cultures in Africa. Instead of a removable piece like Jolie, people used various forms of piercing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Angelina Jolie attends Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” premiere on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The designer posted the excitement of a celebrity wearing her product. “I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible,” Berenato gushed on social media.

The unique face accessory is being sold online and retails for $50.

This is not the first time the Austin jeweler has caught the eye of celebrities. Her website highlights collaborations for Texas superstars Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few. Beyoncé actually wore the same chin piece in her “Spirit” music video.