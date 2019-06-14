Almodovar to receive Venice Film Festival career achievement

FILE – In this Sunday, July 23, 2017 file photo, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers after winning the best director award during the Platino Awards ceremony in Madrid. The Spanish Oscar-winning writer and director Pedro Almodovar will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement by the Venice Film Festival, it was announced Friday, June 14, 2019. The decision from the board of the Biennale di Venezia, follows a proposal by the festival’s director, Alberto Barbera. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)

ROME (AP) — The Spanish Oscar-winning writer and director Pedro Almodóvar will be awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement by the Venice Film Festival.

The decision from the board of the Biennale di Venezia, follows a proposal by the festival’s director, Alberto Barbera.

Almodovar, whose film credits include 1999’s All About My Mother and 2002’s Talk to Her , said Friday he has good memories of Venice, where he made his international debut in 1983: “This Lion is going to become my pet, along with the two cats I live with.”

Barbera praised Almodóvar as “the greatest and most influential Spanish director since Buñuel” and “a filmmaker who has offered us the most multifaceted, controversial, and provocative portraits of post-Franco Spain.”

The 76th Venice Film Festival runs Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.