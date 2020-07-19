Alligator vs. crocodile: Can you spot the differences?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the difference between an alligator and crocodile?

Your dad would probably say, “You’ll see one later and one in a while,” but aside from a dad joke, there are very distinct differences between the two big reptiles.

Earlier this week, kayakers spotted an alligator resting on a tiny island in Lady Bird Lake — which many thought was odd, however, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says it’s fairly common.

The department says gators will occasionally migrate toward counties east of Interstate 35 during drought conditions, and in Texas, they are mostly inactive from mid-October through early March.

The American Alligator, TPWD says, was previously considered an endangered and completely protected species, but now they are protected game — which means special permits are required to hunt, raise or possess alligators in Texas.

How do you know you’re seeing an alligator versus a crocodile?

What are the differences?

Snout: The Encyclopedia Britannica explains that alligators’ snouts are U-shaped and larger, while crocodiles snouts are “narrow and V-shaped.”

Color: Alligators are grayish or almost black; crocodiles are more green, olive or sandy-colored.

Teeth: When alligators’ mouths are closed, you’re not usually able to see their teeth. With crocodiles, you’ll be able to see some teeth.

Behavior: Crocodiles are typically more aggressive than alligators.

Location: Alligators tend to be found in freshwater habitats, while crocodiles can usually be found in saltwater.

So to review

Alligator:

Crocodile:

How long have crocs and gators been around?

According to Kames Perran Ross, a researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History and coordinator of the Crocodile Specialist Group, says it’s not really known why crocodiles outlived the dinosaurs they once shared the Earth with.

Crocodile and alligator ancestors date back to at least 200 million years ago — so they’re pretty old.

“A great many of the fossils of crocodiles are virtually identical to the crocodiles we see today,” Ross told PBS. “They seem to have successfully adapted to their environment and have undergone few changes.”

Dr. Stephanie Price from the Royal Veterinary College said in 2016, “Our results show that the ability to exploit a variety of different food resources and habitats, by evolving many different jaw shapes, was crucial to recovering from the end-Triassic extinction and most likely contributed to the success of Mesozoic crocodiles living in the shadow of the dinosaurs.”