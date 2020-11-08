Alex Trebek, host of ‘Jeopardy!’, dies aged 80 following cancer battle

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!”, has died following a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

The game show announced Trebek’s death in a tweet posted Sunday morning. It said he died early on Sunday morning surrounded by family and friends.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek was vocal about his cancer treatment, having first told viewers about his diagnosis during an episode in March 2019.

Earlier this year, he told ABC News how he imagined he would say goodbye during his final show.

“I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want,’” he said.

“Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever,” Trebek said. “But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me … then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Trebek has hosted the show since 1984.

“Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life; it’s a closed ended life because of the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer,” he told ABC News. “Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence.”