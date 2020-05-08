Alamo on Demand app offers curated movies you can’t see in a Drafthouse right now

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse is giving film fans a chance to see the specialty films they can’t see in theaters as cinemas nationwide remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service is not a streaming subscription, but a digital rental/purchase store.

In an announcement on Thursday, the theater chain said:

“Consider Alamo on Demand your new video store, or specifically the “Staff Picks” section of a video store. Every single title on Alamo on Demand is curated by a member of the Drafthouse team. If it is here, one of us wants you to see it. Also, we know you can’t see every movie that comes to the Alamo or plays at Fantastic Fest, so we want you to be able to check them out at home too.”

While customers who participate won’t yet receive credits to their Victory rewards program, Alamo says it’s still in the process of making updates.

Alamo Season Pass and giftcards not eligible for payment.

