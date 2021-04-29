Alamo Drafthouse to reopen Mueller theater in May, Village location in July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse has announced plans to reopen 15 theaters nationwide, including Austin’s Mueller location, on May 28. Tickets will go on sale beginning May 17.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Village is planned to reopen in July.
“Beginning with a May relaunch of their Brooklyn and Los Angeles locations, at least 15 of the cinema-eatery’s theaters will be back online this summer,” a spokesperson for Alamo Drafthouse said. “That will (re)double the circuit’s footprint to over 30 theaters across the country, and bring the Dallas, Omaha, San Francisco, Lubbock, Laredo, and Yonkers areas back into the lineup.”
The chain admits that operating during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all movie theaters and they will continue to struggle even when the industry returns to a “sense of normalcy.”
“We’ve spent the last eight months refining what we think is the safest and most relaxing cinematic experience possible,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman. “We are thrilled to finally be able to bring what we’ve learned to New York, Los Angeles, and many other theaters for what we hope is the home stretch, and a colossal season of big movies.”
Alamo Drafthouse said they changed their entire operating model to create the safest possible venue for people to gather, claiming to be safer than supermarkets, bars and restaurants.
Many locations have had HVAC and technology upgrades to help make these theaters safer, as well as the ability to pre-order food and beverages and the ability to rent a theater for $150 in its “Your Own Private Alamo” program, the theater says.
The following theaters are on the list to be reopened:
April 28
Springfield, Missouri
May 7
New York (Brooklyn)
May 28
Los Angeles
Austin (Mueller)
June
Dallas/Fort Worth (Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson)
Denver (Westminster)
Omaha, Nebraska
San Antonio (Stone Oak)
July
Austin (Village)
Laredo
Lubbock
San Francisco
Yonkers, New York
Currently Open
Austin (Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, South Lamar)
Central Virginia (Charlottesville)
Corpus Christi
Denver (Sloans Lake)
El Paso (East El Paso, Montecillo)
Houston (LaCenterra)
Northern Virginia (Ashburn, Woodbridge)
Phoenix (Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe)
Raleigh, North Carolina
San Antonio (Park North)
Winchester, Virginia