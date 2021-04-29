Alamo Drafthouse to reopen Mueller theater in May, Village location in July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse has announced plans to reopen 15 theaters nationwide, including Austin’s Mueller location, on May 28. Tickets will go on sale beginning May 17.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Village is planned to reopen in July.

“Beginning with a May relaunch of their Brooklyn and Los Angeles locations, at least 15 of the cinema-eatery’s theaters will be back online this summer,” a spokesperson for Alamo Drafthouse said. “That will (re)double the circuit’s footprint to over 30 theaters across the country, and bring the Dallas, Omaha, San Francisco, Lubbock, Laredo, and Yonkers areas back into the lineup.”

The chain admits that operating during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all movie theaters and they will continue to struggle even when the industry returns to a “sense of normalcy.”

“We’ve spent the last eight months refining what we think is the safest and most relaxing cinematic experience possible,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman. “We are thrilled to finally be able to bring what we’ve learned to New York, Los Angeles, and many other theaters for what we hope is the home stretch, and a colossal season of big movies.”

Alamo Drafthouse said they changed their entire operating model to create the safest possible venue for people to gather, claiming to be safer than supermarkets, bars and restaurants.

Many locations have had HVAC and technology upgrades to help make these theaters safer, as well as the ability to pre-order food and beverages and the ability to rent a theater for $150 in its “Your Own Private Alamo” program, the theater says.

The following theaters are on the list to be reopened:

April 28

Springfield, Missouri

May 7

New York (Brooklyn)

May 28

Los Angeles

Austin (Mueller)

June

Dallas/Fort Worth (Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson)

Denver (Westminster)

Omaha, Nebraska

San Antonio (Stone Oak)

July

Austin (Village)

Laredo

Lubbock

San Francisco

Yonkers, New York

Currently Open

Austin (Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, South Lamar)

Central Virginia (Charlottesville)

Corpus Christi

Denver (Sloans Lake)

El Paso (East El Paso, Montecillo)

Houston (LaCenterra)

Northern Virginia (Ashburn, Woodbridge)

Phoenix (Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe)

Raleigh, North Carolina

San Antonio (Park North)

Winchester, Virginia