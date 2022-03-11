ABC Kite Fest returns to Zilker Park on April 3

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ABC Kite Fest, one of Austin’s most treasured traditions, announced the free-to-the-public event will return to Zilker Park on April 3, 2022. This will be its 93rd year.

“The ABC Kite Fest is one of Austin’s favorite events and we are delighted the tradition is returning home to Zilker Park,” said Bobby Jenkins, CEO and owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services. “The festival’s mission of fostering childhood creativity is what makes it a unique and true family affair. We welcome Austinites to experience the joy of sailing a kite through the sky, trying delicious food, watching your kids dance at our children’s concert and spending a beautiful day with loved ones in the great outdoors.”

The fest was founded in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin, making it the longest-running festival of its kind. Proceeds from the ABC Kite Fest benefit Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

This year’s fest will include a KXAN-sponsored kite contest and showcase, live music, a food court and an “off-leash pet playground pop-up.”

The fest offers onsite parking through Pavemint. Attendees are encouraged to reserve a parking spot or use the city’s hike and bike trail, public transportation or rideshare services to get to the event.

Attendees can get a “digital Day Pass” for free CapMetro rides. Passes are redeemable using the CapMetro App.

KXAN is a sponsor of ABC Kite Fest, alongside Texas Mutual and Austin Subaru.