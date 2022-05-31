TEXAS (KXAN) — Nine Texans will put their dancing skills to the test on NBC’s newest reality dance competition, “Dancing With Myself.” The series, premiering Tuesday at 9 p.m. CST, will be led by singers Shakira and Nick Jonas along with dancer and social media personality Liza Koshy.
“Dancing With Myself” features “everyday people [competing] in unique dance challenges” for both a celebrity panel and studio audience, according to NBC’s series description. The series will kick off with 96 amateur dancers scheduled to compete across an eight-week period, per NBC Insider.
Here’s a first look at the nine Texans scheduled to compete in “Dancing With Myself.”
Christina Austin Lopez
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Dallas, Texas
- Occupation: Digital Marketing
- TikTok: @xtina_lopez
Jaedin Clark
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Occupation: College student
- TikTok: @aquajock_h2bro
Ann Marie
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Spring, Texas
- Occupation: Traveling ICU nurse
Sydney Ying
- Age: 19
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Occupation: College student
Ben Winters
- Age: 32
- Hometown: Plano, Texas
- Occupation: Dentist
- TikTok: @thebentist
Leah Baxter
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Webberville, Texas
- Occupation: Teacher
Payton Beall
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Celina, Texas
- Occupation: Teacher
- Instagram: @pay_dem_bealls
Chase
- Age: 9
- Hometown: Spring, Texas
- Occupation: Student
Travasha Winfrey
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
- Occupation: Flight attendant
- TikTok: @lifeofasassystew
The series will air each Tuesday at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming the next day on NBC.com and Peacock.