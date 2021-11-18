50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan tries Whataburger for the first time

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Texas native Kelly Clarkson had actor Jamie Dornan on her talk show when she surprised him with a burger from iconic Texas fast-food chain Whataburger.

According to a report by mysanantonio.com, Dornan approved of the burger, saying “that’s amazing” while chowing down.

This all started when Dornan first appeared on Clarkson’s show virtually back in 2020. In the 2020 interview Clarkson, who grew up in Burleson said she was a “Whataburger girl at heart” and promised to bring some for Dornan to try when he was on the show next.

Well, she made good on her promise on Wednesday when both of them enjoyed bites of the double patty burger. Dornan was on her show to talk about his latest movie, Belfast.

Clarkson and Dornan also shared their experiences working in the serving industry while trying to make it in their respective careers. Clarkson worked as a server while Dornan worked in a London pub.