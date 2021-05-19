30% of Americans do ‘this’ while sitting on the toilet

HOUSTON (CW39) — In a recent survey done by All Home Connections revealed that 70% of Americans use social media everyday for three hours. The study also revealed that a 1/3 of respondents said they check their social media while using the restroom at work.

Nearly a quarter of our survey respondents reported they check social media while waiting in line when out in public. If a young person is endlessly waiting at the DMV, or finds themselves in a line 15 people deep at their local burger spot, nothing passes the time quite like checking out of reality by checking into social media. 

Check out the entire survey here.

