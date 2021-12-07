2022 dates for Austin City Limits Festival released; 3-day passes to go on sale Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just about two months after this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up, festival organizers on Tuesday announced both weekend dates for 2022.

ACL Fest will return to Zilker Park on Oct. 7-9 for weekend one and Oct. 14-16 for weekend two next year.

Prices for different three-day passes to the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival (Photo: ACL Festival website)

Festival organizers also announced three-day tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. You can sign up for early access to the tickets before they’re released to the public.

Up for grabs are three-day general admission, general admission plus and platinum packages for both weekends. Prices listed on the website range from $275 for three-day GA to $4,200 for three-day platinum passes.

Along with tickets, ACL Fest will be be releasing official hotel packages for $2,450, which go on sale the same time as the passes.

This year’s lineup featured Miley Cyrus, George Strait, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, just to name a few. A lineup for 2022 hasn’t been announced yet.

This year was also the festival 20th anniversary and first return to Zilker Park after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, announcements from festival organizers point to the festival being held in-person at the park in 2022.