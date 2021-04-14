Livestream Email Alerts

Skip to content
Final Whistle ATX: Why Austin FC fans shouldn’t panic after loss to Sporting KC
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 2,769 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Friday
DATA: More than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered across Texas
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Man shot and killed in East Austin; police searching for suspect
Austin city manager releases criteria for designated homeless campsites
Decision is final: Austin ISD will no longer allow PTAs to fund staff positions due to equity concerns
Road rage incident prompts lockdown at Round Rock store
Man, woman face capital murder charges after 2 teens shot, killed in Caldwell County
Don't Miss
Calling all cheer squads: Be a part of KXAN Sports’ High School Football coverage
3 Austin-area hospitals to pay $20.9 million in fines for alleged kickbacks
Masks not needed even indoors for fully vaccinated, CDC says
Jake Ehlinger remembered: Friends, teammates, rivals honor Texas Longhorns linebacker
How to take ReportIt weather photos like a pro — and get them on TV
