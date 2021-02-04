Skip to content
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: When will people be able to schedule appointments through APH for 2nd vaccine doses?
DATA: There are 3,817 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Wednesday
Video
DATA: A quarter of Texans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 1,661 active COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths
Video
Hays County has 559 active coronavirus cases, 221 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 2,420 active coronavirus cases, 401 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 806 active cases of coronavirus, 80 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 70 active COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 543 active cases of COVID-19, 87 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 53 COVID-19 deaths; 180 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 47 active cases of coronavirus, 48 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 231 active cases of COVID-19; 30 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 210 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 36 deaths
Video
Llano County has 163 active COVID-19 cases; 48 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 17 active cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths
Video
Milam County has 35 active COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
Trending Stories
Deadly wreck in Round Rock closes southbound I-35 Thursday morning
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Video
Man shot, killed Thursday in north Austin neighborhood
Video
Affidavit: Name-calling, fistfight led to deadly downtown Austin club shooting Sunday
‘I did not expect it to be positive’: Texas teacher tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated
Video
State of Texas: Police reform bill hits ‘huge sticking point’ over qualified immunity for officers
Video
List: Local restaurants keeping masks policies and offering outdoor seating
Get to know Austin FC: Danny Hoesen enjoying opportunity to set the standard at new club
Video
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Video
Feds find 31 missing North Texas children after human trafficking operation