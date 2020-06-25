Destination Texas: A Third Generation Tradition

Owners of Licon Dairy have been making fresh asadero cheese since the 1950's.

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – Asadero or Mexican string cheese is what takes people to Licon Dairy in San Elizario, Texas. Visitors can spend a whole day there visiting with some of the furry residents.

The owners have been making fresh asadero cheese since the 1950s. Angel Licon’s grandfather decided to show others a peek into his life.

“He really enjoyed living on a farm,” said Angel Licon, a third-generation owner. “He had about 8 cows. They would make a few packages a day and sell them door by door.”

Angel Licon the third generation to continue the tradition.

“It’s an honor. It’s a legacy that we have to fulfill. Big boots to fill. It’s a lot of work but I can’t picture myself doing anything else,” he said.

The cheese is made fresh seven days a week, starting at 4 a.m.

“We’ve used the same recipe for 60 years,” said Angel Licon.

After you visit the grocery store and get your cheese, you can walk over to the petting zoo and feed some of the animals like Roger, the camel.

“He’s like a giant puppy. He doesn’t realize he is as big as he is and he’ll try to play with you,” Licon said.

Donkeys wait to get a treat from visitors, while ostriches and peacocks show off their feathers, and goats are hoping to get some attention.

“We’ve had people come in from Canada, We’ve had people come in from all over. Last year, we had people from New Zealand,” said Licon. “In the restaurant, they’ll have dinner. We’ll sit there and talk with them about their travels. About how different life is here from wherever they’re from.”

The Licon family say it’s the people who visit who make Licon Dairy what it is.