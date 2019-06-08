Travis County Sheriff

Herman Titus was arrested by Austin police on May 23, 2017, after being involved in a serious car crash that caused some injuries. Later, as an inmate at the Travis County Jail, he complained of pain to the back of his neck and between his shoulder blades. He also said he had numbness and tingling in both arms. He was escorted to meet with medical staff but later signed a refusal of treatment after feeling he had to wait too long for medical staff. He was escorted back to his cell. Within an hour, he collapsed. CPR and life-saving measures were administered. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cause/manner of death: Preliminary autopsy indicated an enlarged heart. He died June 19, 2017.

Requested documents: An attorney, on behalf of Titus’ mother, requested all documents regarding an investigation into his death, as well as jail, medical and all other records from his time in jail.

Agency response: The agency said the requested information pertained to a case that concluded in a result other than conviction or deferred adjudication and thus could be withheld.

Attorney General: The Attorney General said the sheriff’s office could withhold some of the information, but could not withhold basic information or internal affairs information.