The Austin Police Department arrested Zachary Anam at a mall in Austin on theft charges and numerous outstanding felony warrants. While handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol car on the way to police headquarters, Anam made suicidal comments to the officer behind the wheel, then removed a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the head.

Cause/manner of death: Suicide, gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital on Jan. 7, 2017.

Requested documents: KXAN sent two separate requests for video, audio and other documents related to Anam’s death.

Agency response: On July 26, 2017, the city sent a request to the Texas Attorney General asking to withhold some of the requested information. The city said it will release “much of the information related to the arrest and subsequent investigation of the suicide,” but it wants to withhold the dash camera video, crime scene photos and other video related to the incident.

Attorney General ruling: On Aug. 7, 2017, the Attorney General said the city could withhold the information under the 552.108(a)(2) exemption.