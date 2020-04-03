Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Tracking the coronavirus outbreak is tricky. Each state (and even counties and health departments within states) are not always reporting the same kinds of information at the same time. These maps are our and our partners’ best approximations of what is going on in Central Texas, Texas, the United States and the world.

COVID-19 cases in Central Texas

KXAN checks information released by Texas counties each day to update this map.

Central Texas’ known cases per county Hover or tap the counties below to see the known patient count. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.

COVID-19 cases in Texas

Texas' known cases per county

COVID-19 Cases by County in the United States

This map is created by the Associated press and updated each hour with new information from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 Testing vs. Confirmed Cases by State

This interactive database created by KXAN sister station WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide

John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which maintains the map in near-real time through both automatic and manual updates.

Data sources include the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, 1point3acres, Worldometers.info,BNO, state and national government health departments, local media reports, and the DXY, one of the world’s largest online communities for physicians, health care professionals, pharmacies and facilities.