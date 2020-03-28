Young people using art to spread positivity amid coronavirus outbreak

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Some children and young people across Central Texas have been using art to spread positivity during a tough time.

Sisters Kenli and Camryn worked together to write ‘COVID-19 strong’ in colorful letters on their driveway in Round Rock.

The girls are even practicing social distancing in the photo sent to us by Kate Wise – they are sitting six feet apart on the driveway.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Olivia Korensky has been cheering up neighbors with her creative chalk art creations on sidewalks in Steiner Ranch.

Using pastels as her chalk, Olivia has spent hours on the projects, and has now finished three in three separate locations in her neighborhood.

Olivia’s mom Nicole sent us photos of the talented teenager’s artwork.

Do you know someone who is trying to spread positivity or love during the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know by sending an email to reportit@kxan.com