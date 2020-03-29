Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Burnet County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Burnet County was discovered Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Judge James Oakley.

Oakley said he was informed of the new case around 10 a.m. He said this case does not come as a surprise as county leaders are anticipating more confirmed cases in the coming days.

“As I instructed yesterday, this virus is very much in our area. Please take every possible action to protect yourself. While we have encouraged citizens to get outside, witnessing large groups of people on individual boats is clearly unacceptable,” Oakley wrote in his post.

“If the rules that have been put in place are not respected, then I will be forced to enhance them and start clamping down on enforcement with fines and possible incarceration. With that, I am strongly advising adherence to the common sense principles that are included within the current order.”

Oakley wrote that on Monday the Burnet County Commissioners Court will hold a special meeting hosting a presentation from Burnet County Local Health Authority, Dr. Juliette Madrigal.

The court is also set to discuss possible updates to the recent “Stay Home and Stay Safe” order that was enacted on Wednesday.

Oakley asks that the public not attend the meeting in order to maintain social distancing. The presentation will be live streamed on the Burnet County Facebook page. Residents can call 512-756-5420 for more information or visit burnetcountytexas.org.