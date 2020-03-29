Gov. Abbott, state health and emergency leaders release new details in Texas response to COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest update to Texans on how state leadership is responding to the coronavirus outbreak comes in the form of a Sunday press conference.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, and Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The press conference has been pushed back 30 minutes and will now start at 2:30 p.m. from the Texas Capitol, according to Abbott’s director of communications.

In a Sunday afternoon update, Texas DSHS reported that Texas had 2,552 statewide cases across 118 counties, including 34 deaths. 25,483 people had been tested statewide.

At Abbott’s most recent press conference Thursday, he announced an executive order requiring a mandatory self-quarantine for air travelers arriving to Texas from airports in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans. The Texas Department of Public Safety began administering the program Saturday at noon. Travelers must fill out DPS forms and be subject to follow-up check-ins from troopers. The quarantines are for 14 days, or the duration of the stay in Texas, whichever is shorter, Abbott said.

Violators face fines up to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail, “or both,” Abbott said.

“The New York tri-state area is the center of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States,” Abbott said Thursday, explaining the reasoning behind the order. Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended New Orleans be considered a hotspot that states should monitor, Abbott added. He has also considered expanding the order to include California and Washington State.

According to a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, officers screened a total of 184,027 passengers at TSA security checkpoints around the country. “It’s the lowest number screened by TSA in the last 10 years,” spokesperson Lisa Farbstein shared. Farbstein said exactly one year ago, 2,172,920 people were screened at checkpoints nationwide.

Abbott announced Friday the mobilization of 3 National Guard Joint Task Force Brigades to assist communities in operation of drive-thru testing sites and help healthcare workers access needed supplies.

“This will be no easy task but we have faced difficult times before,” said Major General Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of Texas and commander of the Texas National Guard. “With the commitment of our soldiers and support of the community we will show the world that we are Texas strong and Texas proud, and together we will overcome this challenge.”

The Governor also approved a request from the Texas Workforce Commission that temporarily suspends certain state laws to make child care services easier for frontline workers.

With the start of the weekend came additional announcements from Abbott’s office, including a notice that he waived certain licensing rules for Texas pharmacists and for Advance Practice Registered Nurses.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced over the weekend that the agency temporarily waived renewal requirements for Texans on Medicaid and those who receive food stamps through the Texas Supplemental Nutritian Assistance Program (SNAP).

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Texas’ senior senator, announced Sunday morning that the state will receive $327 million from a federal grant to help respond to COVID-19. The money will be distributed to TDEM from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reported the office received more than 2,500 complaints related price-gouging, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The most common items complained about included toilet paper, bottled water, and hand sanitizer.