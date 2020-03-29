Central Texas teens make the most of COVID-19 quarantine

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Millions of us are practicing social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the global pandemic.

While staying quarantined is helping the population stay healthy, it can definitely be draining. To keep their spirits up, some Central Texas teens found a creative way to stave off the quarantine boredom.

A video from viewer Mark Sayegh shows a series of clips from a group of friends making the most of their quarantine, mixing soccer with social distancing.

How are you spending your time while in quarantine?

