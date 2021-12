AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A report released by the International Energy Agency is projecting a 95% increase in renewable energy capacity across the world over the next five years – a trend Texas is sure to follow, as ERCOT projects solar, wind and storage power to double by the end of 2022.

"Solar is growing globally more than any other type of renewable energy, and it's also growing in Texas more than any other type of renewable energy, and even outpacing the growth in gas and coal and nuclear," Environment Texas Clean Energy Associate Lennis Barlow said Friday.