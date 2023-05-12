Win two tickets to see the Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. production of “Hairspray” at Bass Concert Hall. The contest opens on May 15 and closes on May 21.
‘Hairspray’ will be at Bass Concert Hall June 13-18.
‘Hairspray’ will be at Bass Concert Hall June 13-18.
by: Kristine Tofte
Posted:
Updated:
Win two tickets to see the Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. production of “Hairspray” at Bass Concert Hall. The contest opens on May 15 and closes on May 21.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now