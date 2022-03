AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN News beat out other stations in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio to win the Station Photojournalism category in the inaugural Texas Broadcast News Awards.

KXAN's Eric Henrikson compiled 2021's best shots from our station's photojournalists and multimedia journalists in an entry spanning a little over 10 minutes, which can be viewed in the video player above.