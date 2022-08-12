It’s Clear the Shelters time and we’re showcasing the most talented pets in Austin! Upload a video of your animal in action below and you could win a $100 Visa gift card!” routing=”hash”]
Clear the Shelters Contests
Play ‘Match the Met with the Pet’ to win Nulo basket
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone in Austin loves their pets, and that includes our meteorologists! Think you can guess all their fur babies? Play our ‘Match the Met with the Pet’ game below and if you match them all, you could win a gift basket of Nulo Pet Food products. Contest Rules 1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes […]
Find a shelter near you
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now