Did you guess right? Answers to our Match the Moms contest

Contests

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you get it right?

Last week we asked you to match the moms to our KXAN weather team — and you delivered! A total of 750 people entered the contest, and five winners were chosen at random out of all those with 100% correct answers. Those people received $100 gift cards to take their moms out for a special meal, on Mother’s Day or otherwise.

Of course, the KXAN First Warning Weather Team has the latest forecast for your Mother’s Day — click here for an in-depth look.

Check your answers below:

Meet the moms of our KXAN Weather team! (KXAN Photo)
Meet the moms of our KXAN Weather team! (KXAN Photo)

The next question is … what will we do for dads? Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss