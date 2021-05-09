Did you guess right? Answers to our Match the Moms contest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you get it right?

Last week we asked you to match the moms to our KXAN weather team — and you delivered! A total of 750 people entered the contest, and five winners were chosen at random out of all those with 100% correct answers. Those people received $100 gift cards to take their moms out for a special meal, on Mother’s Day or otherwise.

Of course, the KXAN First Warning Weather Team has the latest forecast for your Mother’s Day — click here for an in-depth look.

Check your answers below:

Meet the moms of our KXAN Weather team! (KXAN Photo)

The next question is … what will we do for dads? Stay tuned.