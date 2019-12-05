2019 Contest Winners

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Below are all KXAN contest winners for the 2019 calendar year.

Contest Winners

Fitness Connection – Kevin Collier

Anastasia – John Havens

Fiddler on the Roof – Janie Paschall

Matilda the Musical – Ed Pancoast

Basketball Madness

Auto Racing

Studio 512 Watch and Win – Tracee Richards, Shauna Richards

Immortal Longings – Chistabel Bodden

Aquatica San Antonio – Rachel Clapsaddle, Dora Wong, Lyndsey Rodriguez, Sophie Reyes

Happy Tails

CTS Cutest Pet Photo Contest – Minh Nguyen

Ann – Jay H.

Les Miserables – Angela Branigan

Austin Home and Garden Show – Rebecca Bonilla, L. Glasper, Cristin Cooke, Debbie Derbyshire

Pro Football Challenge

The Mel Robbins Show Sweepstakes

Dracula – Kyla Christiansen

Jesus Christ Superstar – Rene Simone

JungalBook – Tima Brown

A Christmas Carol – Destiny Cano

Home for the Holidays

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

