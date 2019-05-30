Fill out our online form.
|
KXAN News
908 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. BlvdVice President, General Manager – Eric Lassberg
Austin, TX 78701
Phone: 512-476-3636
Fax: 512-476-1520
News Tip Line: 512-703-5255
News Director – Chad Cross
Director of Sales – Tom Michel
Chief Engineer – Mark Dunham
Promotions Director – Dax Dobbs
Production Manager – Korey Wisland
|
Captioning Concerns
Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our station's representative for assistance with the public inspection file.
KXAN Captioning Hotline: 512-703-5392
Station Representative: Rachel Steading, 512-703-5221
Concerns about our closed captioning?
For immediate concerns contact us at
Phone: 512-703-5392
Fax: 512-703-5386
E-mail: captioning@kxan.com