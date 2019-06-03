Win tickets to see Immortal Longings!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three children in Texas recently died after being left in hot cars in Texas over a three day period, according to Kids and Cars.

The organization, a non-profit that advocates for child safety in and around motor vehicles, reports that from June 20 to 22, hot cars took the lives of an 18-month old in Galveston, an 11-month-old in Ennis, and a four-year-old in Providence Village.