Tree of Angels ceremony highlights services for victims of violent crime in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the holidays are a joyous time of year, for those who’ve lost a loved one due to violent crime, the season can be hard.

On Tuesday, survivors of violent crimes, as well as family and friends of victims will get an opportunity to honor their loved ones in an annual holiday ceremony.

The Tree of Angels has been a tradition in central Texas for nearly 30 years. Survivors and victims’ loved ones are invited to put an Angel on the Christmas trees at Central Christian Church Fellowship Hall in downtown Austin.

The trees will stay lit throughout the holiday season, with visiting hours Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sundays between noon and 1 p.m.

KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell will have a live report from the event on KXAN News at 6 p.m.