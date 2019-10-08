Third Eye Blind singer visits patients at Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Patients at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

The lead singer of rock band Third Eye Blind — Stephan Jenkins — visited and performed as part of a partnership with Musicians On Call, which brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities.

“I really like his music,” said patient Austin Erickson. “Jumper’ means a lot to me because as, like, a gay trans dude, knowing the backstory of the song, it’s just really important to have that kind of support.”

Jenkins will also perform at the second weekend of Austin City Limits.