‘They give you hope again’: San Marcos burn victim and his family give back to nonprofit that helped them

Zach Sutterfield and his family are raising money for a nonprofit that’s helped him. (Photo from Facebook)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two years ago, San Marcos and the Texas State University community were both in pain. A fire ripped through multiple apartment buildings at Iconic Village Apartments off Ramsay Street. Five people died, and a number of people were also hurt.

One of those people was Zachary Sutterfield. KXAN has talked with Zach before. He suffered burns to 70% of his body.

Now he and his family say they have new hope—hope they also want to share with other burn survivors.

“I think I’m leaps and bounds ahead of where I was even a year ago, let alone two years ago,” Zach said.

Zachary Sutterfield

His injuries were so severe that doctors thought he wouldn’t survive.

“I think I’m doing a lot better. I’m more cognizant and aware. I’m not as dependent on anyone,” he explained.

He says he’s focusing on the future. The Sutterfields have gotten involved with the nonprofit Sons of the Flag.

It was founded by a former Navy Seal who is working to raise money for fellow veterans with specialized burn injuries and for research.

“I’ve seen the surgeries they’ve been able to do for him. And just little things, like, I would like fat cell injections, so I can sleep more comfortably. An ear so I can wear glasses,” Zach said.

“It may be something little to you, but for my son to have hair, that’s a big thing for your self worth and self identity,” said Zach’s father, Karl. “And that was one of the first things the doctor asked him. ‘Boy, don’t you want some hair?’ And he was like, ‘yes, yes I do, would love some hair.'”

Zachary Sutterfield (KXAN Photo)

Because of that kindness and opportunity, the Sutterfields are raising money for Sons of the Flag. They’re looking to raise $5,000, but really, they want anything they can get for the charity.

“They’re taking really good care of us…. We want to be able to give back a little bit to them. We would love them to be able to help someone else, like they’re helping us,” Karl said.

“They give you hope again, and that’s a big thing to have,” said DJ, Zach’s mom.

The Sutterfields learned last month that Zach got a surgery date with Sons of the Flag in Florida. The family is packing and preparing for the trip.

They say all money raised will go directly to Sons of the Flag. You can donate on Facebook here.