Texas Health and Human Services to launch ‘Blueprint for a Healthy Texas’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business plan with twelve key initiatives is in the works to improve Texans’ health.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will reveal the “Blueprint for a Healthy Texas” plan at its inaugural launch Wednesday morning.

HHSC mentioned in their press release the blueprint’s key initiatives will “provide greater transparency and accountability while producing measurable improvements for Texans.”

The initiatives target areas ranging from:

Health care

Benefits accessibility

Health and safety

Each is tied to commitments such as:

Efficiency

Effectiveness

Process improvement

Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, HHS executive commissioner and HHS leadership team members plan to speak at the conference.

“We’re here because we want to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve,” Phillips said in their press release. “Our plan identifies key areas of focus that will guide our agencies’ work throughout this fiscal year. It provides a transparent framework for how we will move forward and improve services to Texans.”

The agency is aiming to achieve its goals in fiscal year 2020.

For more information about HHS programs, visit their website.