Storage space wanted: ADRN needs help finding a warehouse for donated furniture

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Disaster Relief Network is looking for your help to find a storage space for furniture that will help families who lost all of their belongings after Tropical Storm Imelda.

ADRN told KXAN Landmark Properties is donating furniture from University Towers, an apartment building in Austin’s West Campus neighborhood that’s set to be torn down.

Some of the donated furniture will also help local disaster survivors. “We’re talking about house fires, apartment fires, localized flooding,” explained Tim Dale, ADRN’s Field Operations Manager.

According Dale, Imelda destroyed more than 8,000 homes in southeast Texas. The storm dumped more than 40 inches of rain in some places.

“Right now, they’re still in damage assessment [mode] because the flooding was so widespread,” Dale said. “A lot of houses that flooded during Harvey, they’ve been re-flooded again.”

He said those families aren’t ready to re-furnish their homes. They have to rebuild first, and that process could take months.

“The furniture’s all moldy. The walls are moldy. All of those have to be cleaned out,” Dale said. “I know a lot of them are desperate because they’re just getting over Harvey.”

Landmark Properties is donating to the network of churches thousands of pieces of furniture, including beds, desks and chairs. ADRN is hoping some of those items can eventually help Imelda survivors, but due to a scheduled construction project, they need to get the furniture out of University Towers as soon as possible.

Dale said that’s why they’re looking for a warehouse with a loading dock they can use for six to eight months.

Bryce Bencivengo with the City of Austin’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management told KXAN the city tried to see if it had any space ADRN could use, but didn’t find any open storage space. They’re now reaching out to other agencies and organizations to help with the search.

According to Dale, past donations from Landmark Properties recently helped families in Rockport “because Hurricane Harvey survivors are just now getting their houses rebuilt. They’re needing that furniture to move back into their houses.”

Dale said he hopes they’ll be able to do the same for Imelda survivors.

“Just give them that hope, and that’s what we’re all about. Giving hope in the time of crisis,” he said.

ADRN said it’s hoping to find a 15,000 to 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse with a loading dock somewhere in Travis County or Williamson County. If you can help, you can reach out to them directly.