SAFE Alliance needs your help restocking baby hygiene items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SAFE Alliance is asking for help replenishing hygiene items for babies at the SAFE Donation Warehouse.

The holidays are a busy time for the non-profit, so items for babies and infants are harder to keep on their warehouse shelves, according to a tweet posted Dec. 12.

We’re low on baby hygiene items! With so much commotion during the holidays, it’s a challenge keeping the shelves filled at our shelters. We need donations of lotion, body wash, and wipes for babies. Check our warehouse info here if you can help: https://t.co/VNBXHwUMfT pic.twitter.com/0byJ8m3Gyd — SAFE (@SAFEatx) December 12, 2019

Hygiene items that the SAFE Alliance requests for their In-Kind Donations include:

Baby shampoo/conditioner, lotion, and body wash

Size 4, 5, 6 diapers

Pull-ups

Baby wipes

Brushes and hair accessories

All donations directly benefit SAFE clients in need. There is no charge for SAFE clients to utilize the donated items.

Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the SAFE Donation Warehouse, located at 1515 Grove Blvd., Austin, TX 78741.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit the SAFE In-Kind website or contact inkind@safeaustin.org.