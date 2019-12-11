Martin Middle School students learn photography through family portraits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD school is providing families with something essential: a family portrait.

Students of Martin Middle School are learning photography through the Family Portrait Project.

It started as an idea from one teacher after finding out a student couldn’t complete a class assignment.

(KXAN/Chris Nelson)

“His homework was to bring something from home, like a family portrait,” says Dianne Murray, Martin Middle School teacher. “He didn’t have one and I thought, ‘Wow, everyone should have a family portrait.’“

Eleven students are learning photography for the project.

When the project is finished, as many as 20 families will have a portrait.

The program is being funded by the Austin Ed Fund.