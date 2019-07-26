Liberty Hill firefighters rescue pet chinchilla from house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A chinchilla named Katie is alive and well after being rescued from a Williamson County house fire on Thursday.

According to Williamson County EMS, crews arrived around 5 p.m. to the 700 block of Kingfisher Lane, where a family’s home was on fire.

After the fire had been put out, two Liberty Hill firefighters, John McNabb and Lt. Clayton Huggins, learned that there could be a chinchilla inside and went inside to find it.

When they found her, firefighters said Katie appeared to be unconscious and struggling to breathe. She was immediately taken out of the house and medics began attempting to resuscitate her.

Paramedic Kelly Terrell helps resuscitate Kate the chinchilla (Williamson County EMS)

When Williamson County paramedic Kelly Terrell saw this, she thought of using the pet resuscitation mask to help. After several minutes with the mask on, Katie began breathing and moving again.

According to Williamson County EMS, the family who lives at the house was displaced, but luckily no one was seriously injured. One person was treated for minor injuries but released on-site.