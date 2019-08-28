Leander ISD to address parents’ safety concerns about portable buildings

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Independent School District plans to address safety concerns raised by parents about the portable buildings placed at their children’s schools.

Afreen Kamal said there are plenty of reasons to like her son’s school, Monta Jane Akin Elementary, in Leander. However, where he and his classmates are housed this year is not one of them.

“Once we found out that all the third graders were going to be placed in the portables, all the parents were very, very concerned about their security,” Kamal said.

She particularly worries that the walkway the students have to take between the portable buildings and the school is not fenced in right now. There are presently concrete pillars spaced evenly along the sidewalk, which the district told KXAN is similar to designs at other schools. But no fencing is blocking the walkway.

Kamal said she and other parents also talked about wanting to see more security cameras added to the area where the portable buildings have been placed on campus. She suggested that the district consider adding security guards, too.

Regarding those particular requests, the district sent the following statement Tuesday:

“The district is looking into adding additional security cameras across all schools. We are not considering security guards for any campus. While the district is considering moving the fence, it is not a simple solution because of impediments to emergency exit paths and evacuation plans.”

The district also stated that “student safety” is the top priority at Leander ISD, so administrators are not done dealing with parents’ concerns.

“District security and student support service staff continue to work with the Akin Elementary School principal, staff and community to discuss concerns with the portable buildings,” the district’s statement read. “LISD’s school safety team consults with local police departments to review school security, including at Akin. Because of our work with public safety and school safety experts, we believe the configuration of the portable buildings at all schools are safe.”

The district stated that its policy is to never allow students to travel between the portable buildings and the school without adult supervision or other classmates.

Kamal, though, said that latter point about using a student buddy system when children leave the portable buildings could still leave them vulnerable.

“If something were to happen, like an unfortunate event, what?” she wondered. “An eight year old’s going to save another eight-year-old?”

KXAN recently reported on Leander ISD relying on portable buildings to keep up with rapid growth throughout the district. During the next decade, a spokesman said the district expects to add 1,000 new students per year.