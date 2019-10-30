‘It’s showtime!’: Beetlejuice Halloween house in southeast Austin invites trick-or-treaters to stop by

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “It’s showtime” for a couple in southeast Austin who crafted a Beetlejuice-themed display just in time for Halloween.

Ah! Oo, oo, oo, oo, ah, ah, ah! Nobody says the ‘B’ word!

Betelgeuse, quote from movie

This is the display’s first holiday. Jessica Martinez and Edward Murray have only lived in the neighborhood for about a year, but they’re letting everyone know how they feel about All Hallows’ Eve.

“Yes, we love Halloween,” Martinez laughed.

Why the “B” word? Shhh, don’t say it!

“We’re huge fans,” Martinez said. “We’ve been Beetlejuice characters for Comic-Con for a few years now.”

The couple won 1st place, “Best in Group” for their costumes. Their fandom also comes with a dedication to their craft.

“The tombstone I made by hand. It’s using just styrofoam and dollar store skeletons, and then put it all together and painted it,” Martinez said. “I also made the sign by the door.”

That’s Murray’s favorite. He also has his hand in the creation of a couple of characters for the display.

“Our characters upstairs, the shrunken head. Edward sculpted the head and the Voodoo Shaman,” Martinez said.

Martinez said there’s a reason they didn’t want to just buy the items. “We love making stuff. He’s an artist. I love creating stuff so I’d rather make everything by hand.”

They hope many trick-or-treaters stop by. Neighbors are already intrigued, and there are future plans in the works.

“We’ve had a few who’ve come by and talked to us about it. We’ve been telling everybody we’re going to add more for next year,” Martinez said.

When asked what we can expect, Martinez said: “That’s probably a secret. You gotta wait and see.”

The Beetlejuice display (uh oh, that’s three times) is located in southeast Austin in the McKinney Heights neighborhood near McKinney Falls. It is just south of East William Cannon Drive and the Onion Creek greenbelt. They expect to keep it up until Friday or Saturday night.